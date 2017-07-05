Reynolds rescinds resignation as House Democratic leader

State Rep. Gene Reynolds of Minden has decided not to step down as leader of the House Democratic Caucus after all, saying he will serve out his term as chairman.

The USA Today Network of Louisiana reports the Legislative Black Caucus asked Reynolds to reconsider.

He will continue in his leadership capacity through an expected special session addressing Louisiana’s estimated $1.2 billion shortfall sometime next year.

“After speaking to members of the Black Caucus, especially (Chairman Joseph Bouie), we didn’t think it would be advantageous over the next nine or 10 months to change leadership,” Reynolds says. “I’ve agreed to stay on until the first day of the regular session to avoid a disruption.” That session begins March 12 of 2018.

Bouie, D-New Orleans, says he is relieved Reynolds will stay.

“We’re a good team,” Bouie says. “This will allow us to maintain continuity and transition to new leadership.” Reynolds had announced his resignation during the regular session last spring, citing growing time demands.

He has served as chairman since the election of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and has guided the caucus through six grueling legislative sessions in less than two years.

The USA Today Network has the full story.