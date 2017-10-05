Restaurateurs create PAC to lobby for hotel tax increase in Baton Rouge

Members of the Louisiana Restaurant Association have created a political action committee to support a 2% hotel occupancy tax increase that will be on the November ballot in Baton Rouge.

Peter Sclafani, chef and co-owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant, and Stan Harris, CEO of the LRA, filed paperwork in August to create the Baton Rouge Tourism Now Political Action Committee.

It’s goal, Harris says, is to get the hotel tax passed.

“When there are hotel rooms that are full,” Harris says, “it supports the restaurants as well.”

If passed, the tax would send around $1.3 million annually to Visit Baton Rouge, the city-parish tourism agency, and another $1.3 million to the Raising Cane’s River Center for facility improvements. Voters rejected the measure last year on a ballot that included several proposed tax hikes.

The new PAC also aims to get people to the polls, Harris says. With the failure of Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s proposed roads tax before the Metro Council, there’s not a whole lot on the ballot in the parish. Elections officials have said they anticipate low turnout for both the primary and general elections this fall. The state treasurer’s office is the only major statewide position up for grabs.

The River Center has long needed improvements and routine maintenance work, Harris says. He hopes the tourism efforts will draw more people to hotels. The River Center landed some money last year for improvements when the city-parish signed an agreement with Raising Cane’s for naming rights to the center. Officials at Visit Baton Rouge and the River Center have given presentations to local groups about the tax, and VBR will soon begin an informational campaign for the tax.

It’s unclear who has donated to the PAC so far, as financial documents are not yet public for the group. Harris declines to name any donors but says the PAC will begin “grassroots” and other media efforts after the October primary.

—Sam Karlin