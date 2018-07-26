Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR Keller Williams: Southern Oaks beauty at 6021 Nature Trail Drive in Baton Rouge

You will love the open space of the dining and living rooms in this home, bathed in natural light with charming built-ins. The spectacular kitchen features slab granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and cypress cabinets. Off the kitchen is a bedroom, 1/2 bath and stairs that lead to the bonus room. The large master features floor-to-ceiling windows and a tray ceiling. The master bath is fully updated with slab granite, neutral colors, a massive closet and a separate shower and bathtub. The home features two additional guest rooms and another fully updated bathroom. Bonus: HOA dues cover a membership to the pool at Southern Oaks Athletic Club. Offered at $359,900. Click here to schedule your showing.