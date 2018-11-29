Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR© Keller Williams: 18049 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, LA 70769

This beautiful open concept home boast high ceilings with an abundance of natural light! Featuring floor to ceiling windows, the living room flows into the dining room which flows into the kitchen. Off the kitchen, you’ll find an over-sized breakfast room and breakfast bar with wonderful views of the pool and backyard. Downstairs you’ll find a great sized master bedroom complete with double walk-in closets and en suite bathroom. Upstairs you’ll find 4 more bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Well-manicured backyard is complete with tiled patio and gorgeous pool, this is the perfect oasis you’ve been looking for. Offered at $355,000. Click here to schedule a showing.