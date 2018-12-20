Residential Property of the Week, Sponsored by Leigh Moss, REALTOR© Keller Williams: 18624 Lake Harbor Lane in Prairieville

Big families: This is the house you’re looking for in a top school district. Walking in, you will love the open concept living room, dining room and fully updated kitchen complete with white cabinets and granite. Downstairs there are two bedrooms (including the master), two full bathrooms and a huge walk-in pantry/storage area. Off of the kitchen you will find a screened-in porch, fully fenced yard and mature crepe myrtles. Upstairs you will find three large bedrooms, two additional full bathrooms and a bonus space. As an additional feature, the seller has added plantation shutters to make its curb appeal pop. Offered at $344,900. Click here to schedule a showing.