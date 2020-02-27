RESET forum to focus on education, workforce policies, state finances   

A coalition of business leaders and good-government groups that is advocating for major systemic change in state government through an initiative called RESET will meet with lawmakers Tuesday in Lafayette for the inaugural session of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Center Public Policy Series at UL-Lafayette.

The forum will feature collaborative discussions around issues that are key to the RESET agenda: advancing education and workforce policies, restructuring the state’s finances and improving Louisiana’s transportation assets.

RESET is a joint initiative of The Council for a Better Louisiana, Public Affairs Research Council and Committee of 100 for Economic Development that launched last summer in advance of the fall legislative elections.

The idea, at the time, was to educate candidates for legislative office about the key issues negatively impacting Louisiana’s economy and quality of life: workforce, education, fiscal reform and transportation infrastructure.

Now, with the spring session just two weeks away, RESET leaders want to meet with lawmakers and discuss concrete ways to craft legislative solutions around those issues.

C100 Executive Director Michael Olivier says holding the forum as part of the Blanco Center Public Policy Series is a great way to help launch the new center at ULL, which opened in 2019 and is named for the late governor.

“We wanted to do something to help the center take off,” Olivier says. “This will be a good way to honor the late Governor Blanco and focus on the RESET agenda.”

About two dozen lawmakers are expected to attend the forum, which is open to registered participants.

