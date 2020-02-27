Research: Younger job candidates prefer tougher interview process 

Making job interviews more challenging could be a cost-effective way for employers to entice new hires, according to new research from job-review website Glassdoor.

Young workers were more receptive than older workers to tough job interviews, with accepted offers among candidates ages 25 to 34 rising 3.1 percentage points after more difficult screenings. Glassdoor parsed data from nearly 100,000 job candidates who used its website between January 2018 and November 2019, capturing their career moves and asking them to rate their interview experiences.

“Research clearly shows the interview has a huge effect on how candidates see you as a company,” says Daniel Zhao, Glassdoor’s senior economist and a co-author of the research. “Skills and career development are a priority for younger workers, and interviews are an opportunity for them to see if the company they’re applying for will equip them with the experience they want.”

As The Wall Street Journal reports, while many employers believe higher salaries and richer benefits are the chief way to entice more workers to join their organization, Zhao says tougher and more transparent interviews now appear to be a cost-effective route. Job seekers, especially younger ones, want the chance to perform and be assessed “for the unique skills they bring to the table,” he says.

As has been previously reported, hiring in the current labor market is particularly fraught, because the U.S. unemployment rate is near a 50-year low. That means companies have to lure most new employees from jobs they already hold. Around the U.S. and across all industries, 17.3% of job offers extended to potential candidates were rejected. Read the full story.