Research: Humility makes for a better leader 

Humility will lead to success, according to new research reported by Bloomberg.

Hogan Assessments, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company, develops personality tests to predict workplace performance. Data from one test reveals that leaders with more humility—those who share the spotlight—were more effective leaders.

“A CEO who makes big promises, who is a narcissist, can ruin a company,” Hogan chief science officer Ryne Sherman tells Bloomberg.

The company also developed a quiz designed to determine a person’s level of humility. It centers on a leader’s tendency to appreciate others’ advice and achievements, admit their own limitations, and whether they believe they are entitled to more respect because of their position.

