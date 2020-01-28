Report finds teens’ career ambitions narrowing

Teenagers aren’t being very imaginative with their ambitions as they aspire to a short list of occupations in their future careers, according to a report from the Organization for Economic Cooperation.

“It is a concern that more young people than before appear to be picking their dream job from a small list of the most popular, traditional occupations, like teachers, lawyers or business managers,” says Andreas Schleicher, OECD director for education and skills, in a statement. “Too many teenagers are ignoring or are unaware of new types of jobs that are emerging, particularly as a result of digitalization.”

According to Bloomberg, the report cites an international survey of 15-year-olds showing that career ambitions have narrowed in the last two decades. Roughly half of boys and girls from 41 countries say they expect to work in one of just 10 jobs by the age of 30. Such roles originate overwhelmingly from the 19th and 20th centuries, such as doctors, teachers, veterinarians, business managers, engineers, police officers, and lawyers.

The report also says that 39% of jobs that teenagers want to do run the risk of being replaced by machines within the next 10 to 15 years. Read the full story.