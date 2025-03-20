Rep. Clay Higgins announces a decision regarding US Senate race

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins will not challenge U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy for his Senate seat next year, he announced Thursday.

In a letter posted on X, Higgins, R-Port Barre, said that although he believes he would beat Cassidy in a race for the seat, he wishes to remain in the House.

He says he believes another “MAGA America First Republican candidate” will emerge to challenge Cassidy.

As The Hill reports, the move clears a lane for Louisiana Treasurer John Fleming’s bid to oust Cassidy, a moderate GOP lawmaker, in the 2026 Senate election.

State Sen. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, is also seriously considering challenging Cassidy, Louisiana Illuminator writes.