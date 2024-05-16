Remote and hybrid work can burn you out, too

A new era of work has led many to work harder and more often, carrying over bad habits from the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Washington Post reports.

That new era is one in which many workers feel simultaneously less connected and more stressed out by digital communication tools, even if they’re working from the comfort of their homes. The result? Burnout, or feeling exhausted or cynical about one’s job.

About 29% of workers say their job is stressful and 19% say it’s overwhelming all or most of the time, according to a survey from the Pew Research Center. And record stress levels recorded during the pandemic have yet to decline, according to a Gallup poll.

So, how can workers avoid burnout? Making a list of what matters most in your life and seeing if it matches what you’re actually prioritizing is a good place to start.

Read more tips for avoiding burnout from The Washington Post.