Relief is coming to America’s office supply glut

America’s office glut is finally easing, The Wall Street Journal writes.

For the first time in 25 years, the U.S. office market is contracting—thanks to a wave of building demolitions and office-to-residential conversions. With remote work leaving desks empty and vacancies soaring near 19%, developers are halting new construction and cashing in on plunging office values.

Lucrative tax breaks, relaxed zoning laws, and falling purchase prices are making conversions financially viable. In New York alone, roughly 40 million square feet of office space is slated for repurposing over the next five to 10 years, including transformations like 5 Times Square, which will yield 1,250 apartments under a 90% abatement.

CBRE projects a net reduction of 23.2 million square feet of office stock this year, outpacing the 12.7 million delivered.

Though vacancies remain high and full recovery is distant, newfound leasing momentum and renewed investor interest—led by Blackstone—hint at a market stabilizing amid shrinking supply.

