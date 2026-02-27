Regulators say Meta data center ownership shift doesn’t warrant investigation

Louisiana utility regulators this week declined to investigate Meta’s decision to shift ownership of its $28 billion Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Meta transferred an 80% stake in the project to a Blue Owl Capital-backed entity, a move described in national reporting as complex “Frankenstein financing” designed to move debt off its balance sheet. Advocacy groups urged the Louisiana Public Service Commission to review whether existing guarantees still protect ratepayers as Entergy builds three natural gas turbines to power the campus.

Entergy executives say the 15-year power agreement is irrevocable and backed by milestone payments and a parent guarantee. PSC staff found no evidence warranting action. Critics argue the commission should still scrutinize the restructuring to ensure household customers aren’t ultimately at risk.

