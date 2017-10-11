Registration opens for 2017 Smart Growth Summit

This year’s Smart Growth Summit will showcase technology and trends in data usage to improve cities, addressing issues like blight, transportation, environmental health and mapping.

Hosted by the Center for Planning Excellence, the two-day summit is scheduled for Nov. 7-8 at the Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Online registration is now open. One day attendance to the event cost $125. Both days cost $175.

Carol Coletta, senior fellow at the Kresge Foundation’s American Cities Practice, will deliver the keynote speech for the first day of the summit. Coletta leads a proposed $40 million collaboration of foundations, nonprofits and governments that intends to demonstrate how connected civic assets can lead to more widely-shared prosperity for cities and neighborhoods.

The summit’s second day will include a “Smart Cities” track—a series of rapid fire sessions focusing on applications that help cities improve safety and efficiency.

Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke will deliver a keynote address on closing the digital divide through broadband infrastructure. Other notable speakers include Jaime Lerner, an urban planner and former three-time mayor of Curitiba, Brazil, and

Seleta Reynolds, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. Register online and see a full list of speakers.