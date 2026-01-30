Regional development groups take lead in Louisiana’s new workforce strategy

Louisiana Works has launched a new statewide Business Workforce Solutions initiative aimed at streamlining how employers access workforce support and talent development resources. The coordinated pilot brings together Louisiana Works, Leaders for a Better Louisiana, Louisiana Economic Development, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and regional economic development organizations to create a clearer, more consistent approach to workforce engagement.

Under the new model, regional economic development groups will serve as the primary point of contact for employers, helping identify hiring needs, connect companies to relevant training and education programs, and coordinate among workforce and economic development partners to reduce duplication and improve responsiveness.

The initiative builds on employer feedback gathered through the Driving Louisiana Opportunity Tour and coordination efforts under Louisiana Lightning Speed. Leaders for a Better Louisiana, through its affiliated nonprofit Committee for a Secure Louisiana, will serve as the statewide coordinating partner to ensure consistency and aggregate employer feedback to inform future workforce strategy.

The program is being implemented across eight regional economic development organizations statewide.

Read the full press release.