Reggie’s Bar gets 45-day suspension

After being raided by local law enforcement officials and having its liquor license pulled due to underaged drinking, a state regulatory agency has forced Reggie’s Bar out of business for 45 days.

WAFB-TV reports that Reggie’s suspension will begin Friday. The bar also must pay an $8,000 fine and will be on a probation through the end of the year.

Five law enforcement agencies raided the popular Tigerland bar near LSU last month. Thirty-seven people were arrested in the sting; charges included open container violations, underaged drinking and resisting arrest.

The state Alcohol and Tobacco Control office yanked the bar’s liquor license three days after the sting until a judge threw out a temporary restraining order allowing the bar to temporarily remain open and serve alcohol.

