Rebrand proposed for UNO campus as it rejoins the LSU system

The University of New Orleans is poised to rejoin the LSU System with a big change in name and branding, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Interim LSU President Matt Lee told the Board of Regents this week that UNO should once again be called LSU New Orleans—its name from 1958 to 1974—arguing the move is critical to making the transfer succeed.

Lawmakers approved the shift earlier this year in hopes of reversing UNO’s steep enrollment declines, which have left the only public research university in New Orleans facing a fiscal crisis. Student numbers fell from 17,000 before Hurricane Katrina to about 6,000 afterward and never recovered, contributing to a $30 million shortfall last year.

Supporters say a stronger LSU brand could help turn things around, as every LSU campus has posted enrollment gains in recent years despite national headwinds. An oversight committee will convene next month to guide the transition.

