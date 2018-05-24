Re-Bath corporate team taking over Baton Rouge location

Re-Bath, a bathroom remodeling company, is taking over ownership of its Baton Rouge franchise on Jones Creek Road, though the former franchise owner is remaining as interim general manager.



It will be the bathroom remodeling company’s first corporate-owned location, according to a news release, and it’s touting the transition as a way to better support its franchisees and test new products.



“The opportunity for corporate to get in on the ground level will aid in our understanding of franchisees and their needs”, said Brad Hiller, CEO of Re-Bath.

Christy Beard, the franchise owner, will stay at the Baton Rouge location during the transition of creating a new showroom and sales team. Re-Bath was started in 1991 and has 100 franchises across the country, including Louisiana locations in Shreveport and Bossier City.

