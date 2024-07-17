Rate cuts are getting closer, top Fed officials continue to proclaim

Top U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday touted interest rate cuts as getting “closer” after taking note of inflation’s improved trajectory and a labor market now in better balance, remarks that appear to set the stage for a first reduction at the central bank’s meeting in September, Reuters reports.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller and New York Fed President John Williams both voiced that description of the nation moving closer toward a looser monetary policy, with Waller using it in a speech delivered at the Kansas City Fed and Williams voicing it in a Wall Street Journal interview.

Their remarks are the latest in a rush this week of commentary from top Fed officials—including Chair Jerome Powell—to note their increased confidence that the disinflationary trend that began last year is continuing, despite a short-lived bump in inflation earlier this year.

Price pressures appear to be easing across the board, officials say, with goods prices falling, housing cost increases slowing, and more moderate wage growth feeding into a long-awaited easing of price increases in the services sector.

Read the full story.