Raising Cane’s unveils ‘global flagship’ restaurant in Times Square

Baton Rouge-founded Raising Cane’s will open a new restaurant in New York City’s Times Square on Tuesday, the company announced this morning.

Billed as the company’s “global flagship,” the restaurant will comprise more than 8,000 square feet and employ more than 165 staff members.

The restaurant—the first Cane’s in New York City—is part of the brand’s efforts to become a Top 10 U.S. restaurant brand. Raising Cane’s plans to open 24 more locations in the Greater New York area over the next three years.

Located at 1501 Broadway in the historic Paramount Building, the flagship features a custom mural painted live by New York-based artist Timothy Goodman as well as several larger-than-life statues inspired by the menu.

Since being founded at the North Gates of LSU in 1996, Raising Cane’s has grown to operate more than 740 restaurants across 36 states, the Middle East and Guam. The restaurant plans to open 100 restaurants across several new markets this year.

