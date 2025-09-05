Raising Cane’s stakes a claim in the UK fried chicken race

Baton Rouge’s Raising Cane’s is set to expand into the United Kingdom with its first-ever restaurant, launching in late 2026. The flagship location will be company-operated—not franchised—in London’s Piccadilly Circus.

The move also marks Raising Cane’s entry into Europe, fulfilling a long-held ambition of founder Todd Graves, who says in an announcement that bringing Cane’s to the UK “has always been a dream of mine,” and he’s “excited to officially kick off this growth.” Raising Cane’s ranked No. 2 in Business Report’s latest rankings of the Top 100 Private Companies in the Capital Region.

To maintain its hallmark style, the restaurant will feature localized décor and curated memorabilia that pay homage to London’s culture and community.

As Restaurant Dive reports, Raising Cane’s expansion comes amid intensifying competition among U.S. fried-chicken chains in the UK. Chick-fil-A is establishing a presence in the British Isles, while Dave’s Hot Chicken is targeting 60 outlets in the region—and already operates a nearby flagship.

Restaurant Dive has the full story.