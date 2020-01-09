Raising Cane’s fuels Coach O and LSU mania 

Similar to the hysteria that is often associated with boy bands–think The Beatles or One Direction–the frenzy surrounding Louisiana native, certified sweetheart and LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has reached a fever pitch as the entire state–and Ohio, too–head into the final days before the national championship game in New Orleans.

Frantic attempts to get a piece of the action through commemorative items from T-shirts to books to earrings bearing Orgeron’s smile have culminated in crime, as Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers locations across the city report the disappearances of life-size likenesses of the coach himself, which have greeted customers throughout the season as part of the chicken finger franchise’s partnership with Orgeron.

“The Coach O standees have been very popular with his fans,” says founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’ve had several stolen this year.”

Fans from near and far have connected with him, his image and his attitude. Luckily, Raising Cane’s fall campaign has granted fans a look at the coach and his personality beyond the football field.

“We began our partnership with Coach O at the beginning of the 2017 season,” Graves says. “Coach O is a passionate leader who motivates his team and everyone around him. He’s genuine and authentic and you can’t help but love him. He’s great for our community and a true Caniac, so partnering with him made sense for us.” Read the full story about the Orgeron mania from inRegister.