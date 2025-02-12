Queen of Sparkles eyes new markets and licensing deals

Jaime Glas Odom, founder of Queen of Sparkles, has big plans to expand the brand globally and secure more licensing deals for branded apparel.

Odom, who was honored as Business Report’s 2024 Young Businessperson of the Year, spoke at Wednesday’s Rotary Club of Baton Rouge meeting about her journey as a serial entrepreneur with dual degrees in petroleum engineering and international trade and finance.

She launched the Queen of Sparkles brand in 2021. The company now holds licenses to sell branded apparel for 45 schools and the New Orleans Saints, as well as a licensing deal with Professional Bull Riders Inc.

The LSU connection to the brand has been helped by a relationship with women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who often wears Odom’s designs on the sideline.

But now she hopes to secure more deals with NFL and NBA teams―as well as a certain well-known entertainment conglomerate based in California.

“I really want Disney,” she says. “That’s like the ultimate deal because we dress many people who like to go to Disney World. They do a lot of brand collaborations, and we often get requests for Disney-themed clothes. Disney owns ESPN, so we’re interested in anything sports-related.”

The brand currently sells in Canada and Puerto Rico, but Odom has intentions of entering European markets like France and Spain.

Over the next year, she intends to hire more designers and expand the clothing lines.

The brand recently introduced its first men’s product, a button-up collar shirt, which she says was well received.

“We have a children’s line, but it’s not very big, so I want to flush that out a little bit,” she says. I think because the brand is me, it follows my progression. When I was getting married, we did a lot of marriage things. Hopefully, my husband and I can have kids soon, and maybe baby clothes or maternity clothes will come out with it. We’re taking it as we go and trying to improve our usual day-to-day stuff, but also adding to it.”

