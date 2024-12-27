Publisher: Philanthropy reimagined

As the holidays roll in, we’re all reminded of the importance of giving back. As Baton Rouge Business Report Publisher Julio Melara writes, year after year, business leaders in Baton Rouge step up to the plate, writing checks and supporting nonprofits that make this community better.

That financial support is absolutely critical. But here’s the thing—what if we thought bigger? What if, heading into 2025, we committed to philanthropy in its fullest sense?

I’m talking about a game changer.

Let’s start with the narrative. Baton Rouge has challenges—no one’s denying that. But focusing on the negative? That’s not how you build a thriving community.

For too long, the spotlight has been on the crime, the infrastructure, the politics. But we’re more than that. There’s incredible innovation happening here. Businesses are thriving, people are creating, and lives are being changed.

So in the coming year, let’s amplify that.

As business leaders, we have the platform and influence to shift the conversation. It’s time we spotlight what’s working. Celebrate the wins. Highlight the innovations and progress happening right here. When we focus on the positive, we attract the kind of energy, talent and investment that fuels real growth. Baton Rouge won’t grow if we keep tearing it down.

Read the full column from this month’s issue of Business Report, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.