Broome takes infrastructure sales tax pitch on the road

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Council members will host a series of public meetings to provide information regarding the proposed infrastructure enhancement and traffic mitigation plan called MOVEBR, the city-parish announced today.

The plan, announced by Broome last month, includes more than 60 projects totalling more than $1.1 billion and would be paid for by a proposed half-cent sales tax expected to raise about $912 million.

The Metro Council will vote Aug. 8 on whether to put the tax proposal on the December ballot.

Broome and council members are hoping to gather public input on the plan as well as explain its details.

Meetings will be held on these dates:

