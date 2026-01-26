Proposal to expand LA GATOR funding raises oversight concerns

Louisiana’s push to expand its school voucher-style LA GATOR program is once again running into resistance at the state Capitol, setting up a renewed fight over funding, oversight and the program’s scope, The Center Square writes.

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, is questioning whether the state should nearly double spending on the program, citing concerns about how taxpayer dollars are tracked and used.

Gov. Jeff Landry’s proposed budget would bring total LA GATOR funding to nearly $88 million, up from $43.5 million currently, after lawmakers last year cut back a larger request. Henry has suggested narrowing eligibility to students leaving failing schools and eliminating what he views as nonessential supplemental services.

The debate also centers on the program’s third-party administrator, Odyssey, which operates the online purchasing portal used by families. Supporters argue expanded funding is needed to meet strong demand, pointing to long waitlists and tens of thousands of applications. The clash highlights broader tensions over school choice, accountability and how public education dollars should be spent.

Read the full story.