Property that houses Baton Rouge gun retailer and range sells for $4.3M

The property containing Range USA on Greens at Millerville Boulevard near Interstate 12 has sold for $4.3 million, according to documents filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

Acadiana-area businessperson Lee Venable purchased the property through Lee Venable Holdings LLC from Miller Hunt LLC, a Delaware-registered entity, represented by Dariusz Tabor.

Originally named “Shoot Point Blank,” the 15,000-square-foot gun retailer and indoor range is partially located on the site that was initially intended to contain Buc-ee’s, as part of Windy Gladney’s Greens at Millerville development.

Buc-ee’s terminated its purchase agreement for the location in 2016, and plans for the gun range moved forward in 2021. The company rebranded to Range USA in March 2022.

Miller Hunt bought the property for $4.6 million in 2023.