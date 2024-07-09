Progress made on occupational licensing reform in Louisiana, but is it enough?

To many, it’s common sense that occupational licenses be required to practice some highly technical professions—accounting, engineering, home inspection and the like. But when it comes to seemingly innocuous professions like floristry, hair braiding and even casket making, are stringent licensing requirements really all that necessary?

In its latest issue, Business Report takes a deep dive into Louisiana’s occupational licensing environment, which is the sixth most burdensome in the nation, according to the Institute for Justice.

While some of those requirements may be justified, other requirements are seemingly unduly onerous, especially in cases where occupational licenses have not been shown to improve service quality or protect the public from harm. It’s for this reason that Louisiana’s licensing boards have been a frequent target of the institute’s litigation.

