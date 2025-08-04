Private air travel is taking off as more Americans become millionaires

Flying private has become the ultimate status symbol among the ultra-wealthy, eclipsing designer bags and luxury cars, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Once a pandemic-era splurge, private jet travel is now a lasting fixture for those with serious assets—and a growing number of Americans are joining that club. In 2024 alone, the U.S. added over 1,000 millionaires per day, while the billionaire population surged more than 50% since 2015.

Popular culture and social media have fueled the allure of private air travel, turning it into a marker of elite wealth. Private-jet hours flown touched an all-time high in 2022 and have stayed elevated since then, according to data from the aviation-services firm Argus International. Travelers can now use apps to snag individual seats on private jets or pay for flights by the hour. Others charter flights, paying for just the occasional trip from New York to Miami, while the rare business mogul might spring for the entire jet.

