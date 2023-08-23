Prepare for medical emergencies during hurricanes by following these tips from EMS

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services

Securing your home is important during hurricane season, but so is being prepared for medical emergencies. During a disaster, East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services uses a triage system to dispatch paramedics, and the time it takes for an ambulance to reach you is much greater than normal due to the influx of calls.

For Hurricane Ida, the last major hurricane to hit our area, EBR EMS received 9,252 calls to 911 during the week of Aug. 29 to Sept. 4. With that in mind, the agency has provided some tips to help you become better prepared for medical emergencies, particularly during hurricanes when access to stores and pharmacies may be limited, power may be out and you may be forced to leave your home on short notice.

EMS says that one of the simplest things you can do is stay informed of what’s happening in your area by listening to weather radio and news. Social media platforms are another excellent way to get the latest information.

It’s also a great idea to create a “Go Bag,” a bag containing essential supplies for at least seven days. This bag should contain medical supplies, a flashlight, a portable phone charger, non-perishable food and water.

Consider ordering an ID band for all elderly family members containing their full name, list of allergies and another family member’s phone number to contact in case of emergency.

Make a plan:

Stay informed.

Create an evacuation plan.

Keep important documents safe.

Build an emergency preparedness kit.

Check carbon monoxide detector battery.

What to do:

Gather medical documents and supplies.

Understand how disaster can damage medications.

Make a plan for storing insulin and switching between products during an emergency.

Consider special needs if you are a dialysis or kidney transplant patient.

Understand medical considerations during pregnancy.

Make sure all prescriptions are filled prior to a hurricane’s landfall.

Have spare oxygen tanks and equipment if you are oxygen dependent at home.

Place these documents in a waterproof bag:

Personal care plan

Contact information for family

Medication list including dosage, pharmacy name and prescribing physician

List of food and medication allergies

Copies of photo ID and insurance cards

Power of attorney/medical power of attorney documents

More information about EBR EMS can be found online at brla.gov/EMS.