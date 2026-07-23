Precision Fab doubles down on Ascension with multimillion-dollar expansion

Precision Fab is expanding its operations in Ascension Parish with a $2.5 million to $2.7 million investment in a new 12,500-square-foot facility on La. 30, according to Ascension Business Report.

Expected to open within two months, the building is about twice the size of the company’s current leased shop, which Precision Fab plans to keep operating initially. Company leaders say the expansion will allow Precision Fab to pursue larger industrial projects, create additional jobs and meet growing demand driven by increased industrial investment in the parish.

Specializing in structural steel fabrication, structural steel pipe support fabrication and precision CNC machining, the company differentiates itself by offering both fabrication and machining services under one roof.

Precision Fab serves major industrial contractors and manufacturers, including Cajun Industries, PALA, Performance Contractors, Shintech, Marathon and Venture Global. Company leaders say the business has grown roughly tenfold over the past three years, prompting plans to hire additional welders, machinists and office staff.

Precision Fab also expects to invest about $1 million in new CNC and robotic equipment to improve efficiency and stay competitive, emphasizing that the technology is intended to enhance, not replace, its workforce.

Looking ahead, the company expects major industrial projects planned across Ascension Parish to support continued growth as it works to become the go-to provider for midsized structural steel fabrication and precision CNC machining projects.

Ascension Business Report has the full story.