Inside Precision Fab’s multimillion-dollar Ascension expansion 

Precision Fab is expanding its footprint in Ascension Parish with a multimillion-dollar investment in a new facility that company leaders say will position the structural steel fabrication and precision machining business to take on larger industrial projects while creating additional jobs.

The company expects to move into its new 12,500-square-foot facility on La. 30 in about two months, according to co-owner Kirby Keller. The building, located roughly a mile and a half from Precision Fab’s current leased shop, is about twice the size of its existing space and will allow the company to expand operations while keeping its current location open, at least initially.

“We should be able to create more jobs for the community, secure some bigger contracts with our current customers and just keep business growing and rolling, so that we can keep hiring people and keep investing into the future of Ascension,” Alycia Patty, Precision Fab’s chief operating officer, says.

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The project is part of a broader investment that company officials estimate will total between $2.5 million and $2.7 million.

Precision Fab specializes in structural steel fabrication, structural steel pipe support fabrication and precision CNC machining. Keller says offering both fabrication and machining under one roof distinguishes the company from many competitors.

“Most businesses in this industry do one or the other,” he says. We do both, so a lot of our customers can come here and get precision machine work done. The project might require both, so they can get precision machine work done, CNC machine work done, as well as large-scale structural steel fabrication.”

The company works with industrial contractors including Cajun, PALA and Performance Contractors, along with manufacturing customers such as Shintech, Marathon and Venture Global.

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The expansion comes as industrial investment continues to accelerate across Ascension Parish, bringing larger projects and greater demand for fabrication work.

“We’ve been steadily busy for a couple of years now, but we’ve definitely seen some pickup in some of these bigger jobs and contracts,” Patty says. “It does have us in a position to hire a couple more people to be able to get these jobs out on time. To keep pace, we are building a whole new facility. The bigger contracts are supporting our business to continue to grow and allowing us to own our own shop rather than lease this one and expand our operations.”

The new facility will require additional welders, machinists and office staff as the company grows.

Although Precision Fab is only about five years old, Keller says the business has expanded rapidly.

“The business has probably ten-folded in three years,” he says. “We’ve had some growing pains, but we worked through them.”

Rather than branching into new services, the company plans to deepen its capabilities through additional investments in advanced manufacturing technology. Keller says Precision Fab expects to invest roughly another $1 million in new equipment to improve efficiency and remain competitive.

“We’ve invested a lot in software. We’ve invested a lot in equipment and are going to be investing a lot more in equipment,” Keller says. I feel like if we’re not ahead of the game, ahead of our competitors, and ahead of just the industry standards with that, then we’re gonna fall behind the eight ball, and we won’t have the technology to streamline these processes.”

That includes additional computerized CNC and robotic equipment designed to improve speed and accuracy, not replace employees.

Despite its rapid growth, remaining in Ascension Parish was never in question.

“We definitely wanted to stay in Ascension, keep the tax dollars local,” Keller says. “We try to spend our money as local as possible. Plus, we’ve got so much industry in the parish. The location on Highway 30 made a lot of sense.”

Looking ahead, company leaders believe the wave of major industrial developments planned across the parish—including Hyundai Steel Louisiana, CF Industries and other megaprojects—will provide years of opportunity.

For Precision Fab, the goal extends beyond expanding its customer base.

“We’re looking to grow our operations and be the go-to, the leader in mid-size structural steel and precision CNC machining projects,” Keller says. “We just want to produce a good quality product at the end of the day and satisfy our customers’ needs.”