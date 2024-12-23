Power couple: How Laura and Kenny Nguyen are leading change in Baton Rouge

Some people talk about how Baton Rouge could change, but Laura and Kenny Nguyen are making change happen.

As Business Report features in its latest issue, this millennial couple has led initiatives and organizations that have left a lasting mark on the Capital Region, focusing on uplifting, connecting and investing in local talent.

You wouldn’t know it when you meet them, but Kenny and Laura did not hit it off when they first met in 2013. Laura was a Union of Vietnamese Student Association president and Kenny was the keynote speaker at a Vietnamese national conference in California.

After a chilly first impression, their relationship took a turn when Laura accidentally texted the wrong Kenny Nguyen after the conference. Too embarrassed to tell him about the mix-up, Laura and Kenny went on a date and were married four years later.

“Kenny is my support system,” Laura says. “He has helped coach me, challenged me to think outside the box and be an empathetic leader.”

While Kenny was building one of Adweek’s fastest-growing agencies, ThreeSixtyEight, Laura was blazing her own trail. In 2017, she founded Laura Siu Planning & Events, an event-planning company she ran for nearly six years. Together, the couple raised more than $100,000 for the Shaquille O’Neal Pediatric Center with Ochsner Health in 2023.

