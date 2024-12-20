Power couple: How Langston and Sabrina Galloway manage distance

It’s often said that the most successful marriages begin as friendships, and as Business Report features in its latest issue, Langston and Sabrina Galloway are a testament to that.

Langston, a professional basketball player for the Italian team Trapani Sharks, and Sabrina, a business consultant, philanthropist and entrepreneur, were introduced in high school by a mutual friend who thought their similar personalities meant they would be perfect together.

The two took their time and built a solid friendship before getting married in 2006. Forward ahead nearly two decades and their unofficial matchmaker can take credit for what turned out to be a slam dunk of a match.

But while the Baton Rouge natives may be splitting their time between Louisiana and Italy now, their lives are not all wine and bowls of pasta.

Read the full story from this month’s issue of Business Report, and send comments to editor@businessreport.com.