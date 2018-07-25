Postmates coming to Baton Rouge

Postmates, the on-demand delivery service, is expanding its operations to Baton Rouge, according to an announcement from Mayor Sharon Weston Broome.

News that the California tech company, which offers on-demand delivery of groceries, restaurant meals, hardware supplies and other household items, is coming to Baton Rouge comes just as Waitr announces its grocery delivery options and UberEats continues to expand after launching in the city less than a year ago.



Postmates is a three-sided marketplace that connects local Baton Rouge brick and mortar retailers to customers through a phone app, with graduated fees based on the deliveries.

In 2017, the tech platform helped local businesses sell more than $1.2 billion worth of goods across the U.S.; the Postmates fleet earned more than $216 million.

The platform’s arrival in Baton Rouge is expected to increase the sales rate of partner retailers by 3.7 times, according to Broome’s office.



Postmates CEO and co-founder Bastian Lehmann says in a statement the platform is already working with Baton Rouge businesses, and the company is launching in another 100 cities this month.

