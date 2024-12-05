Popular Mid City art gallery announces it will close early next year 

Yes We Cannibal, an art gallery and event venue on Government Street, is closing in February.

The co-founders of the “anti-profit” project space, Liz Lessner and Mat Keel, say their decision to close is personal and will allow them the flexibility to focus on creating more physical media like records and books, curating shows in different cities and collaborating with other artists and institutions around the U.S.

“With the end of our lease, we saw the opportunity to see if we could work with a different model to give us broader access in terms of national audiences,” Lessner tells Daily Report.

Lessner and Keel say Yes We Cannibal has been thriving this year and that foot traffic hasn’t been an issue.

“We’re looking to see what we can do without a physical location,” Keel says. “Things we’ve offered a space for, other places are meeting that need. We don’t feel like we are leaving anyone high and dry.”

Yes We Cannibal opened on Government Street in March 2020. The last day of normal gallery hours will be Feb. 4.