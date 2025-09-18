Politics meets finance: US banks face heat over account closures

America’s largest banks are facing intensifying scrutiny over account closures, with critics accusing them of “debanking” customers for political or religious reasons, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Some conservatives, including President Donald Trump, say financial institutions are weaponizing access to the banking system against churches, gunmakers, coal companies and even individuals with right-leaning views.

In August, Trump issued an executive order directing regulators to investigate “politicized debanking,” promising penalties for banks that unfairly cut off clients. The move follows years of pressure on banks to incorporate environmental and social criteria into lending decisions, as well as long-standing regulatory mandates to monitor for financial crimes.

Lenders insist closures are driven by risk and compliance, not ideology, but they acknowledge regulators often bar them from disclosing reasons.

The review now underway could bring steep fines or stricter oversight, with some executives warning it may push banks closer to operating like public utilities. The outcome will shape how financial services balance risk management with access in a polarized political climate.

