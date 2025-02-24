Political anxieties are ramping up at LSU

Amid increasing political pressure on higher education from state and federal government, faculty and administrators shared rare public glimpses of their anxieties Friday at the LSU Board of Supervisors meeting, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The commentary and exhibition at what’s typically a dull meeting reflects the increasing anxiety those in higher education are experiencing as President Donald Trump’s administration enacts broad policy changes, and a conservative governor and Louisiana Legislature leave their marks on the state’s flagship university.

While the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts are largely on pause amid ongoing litigation, universities are preparing for the possibility of major reductions in government research dollars. LSU could lose $12 million if the administration’s proposed cut to indirect costs for National Institutes of Health grants are allowed to go into effect and would lose tens of millions more if other agencies followed suit.

“We put up, if you will, a loan. We loan [the federal government] our facilities, and today we find ourselves in a situation where those facilities that are on loan, the reimbursement has changed in real time while we’re in a contract,” LSU President William Tate says.

Tate’s comments were among the most politically explicit the usually moderate president has made in his nearly four years in office, reflecting real anxieties about protecting LSU’s bottom line.

