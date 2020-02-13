Police activity closes Sunshine Bridge indefinitely

Commuters who cross the Sunshine Bridge may have to find an alternate route home this afternoon, as law enforcement has closed the bridge indefinitely to deal with a person threatening to jump.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office closed the bridge around 1:30 p.m. as law enforcement officers approached the person, who had allegedly just fled from an armed robbery in Donaldsonville. When approached by Ascension and St. James parish deputies, the person began threatening to jump from the bridge.

For the 25,000-plus commuters who traverse the bridge each day, that means taking an alternate route across other Mississippi River bridges in either Baton Rouge or Gramercy, routes known to add about an hour to the trip. The closure is also likely to increase traffic along the Baton Rouge bridge as well.

For updates, check the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.