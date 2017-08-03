Is that plant-based meat on your grill? Increasingly the answer is ‘yes.’

Veggie burgers are taking up more and more space on barbecue grills this summer as the plant-based meat market grows in the U.S., Reuters reports.

Sales of niche plant-based food products could reach $5 billion globally by 2020, and the products are becoming increasingly meat-like.

Reuters reports that food producers are including beet juice for color and canola oil for simulated fat in vegetarian meat products. Plus, Tyson Foods Inc, the traditional meat giant, has gotten into the game.

Last October Tyson bought a 5% stake in Beyond Meat, a California-based firm, with Tyson’s CEO noting demand for plant-based protein is growing at a faster clip than the demand for animal-based.

