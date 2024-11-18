Planning Commission to weigh proposed shooting range

The proposed plans for a shooting range and pro shop on River Road near L’Auberge Casino will be reviewed at Monday night’s Planning Commission meeting.

Halo Debris Recovery owner Patrick Anderson proposed to build the range and pro shop on a portion of a 34-acre tract he purchased near Ben Hur Road over 10 years ago. The completed project is anticipated to take up roughly 25 acres. The item was deferred from the September and October meetings.

Other items being considered Monday include:

A proposal to add 88 medium-density housing units and nearly 2 acres of open space to The Estate at Joor Place residential development. The proposed housing is planned for a portion of the roughly 100-acre tract owned by CST Land Developers between the intersections of Joor and Prescott roads and Joor and Greenwell Street.

A proposal to bring a JPMorgan Chase branch to a developing area along Burbank Drive. The bank is slated for a vacant lot at the corner of Burbank Drive and Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard. The bank would be Chase’s 16th branch in Baton Rouge.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. at City Hall. View the full agenda.