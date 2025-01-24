Planning Commission to review plans for a Tex-Mex chain restaurant

A Texas-based chain restaurant’s plans for opening a Baton Rouge location will be reviewed at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting.

Tex-Mex chain Fuego Tortilla Grill is eyeing a site on West Lee Drive near Burbank Drive, which would serve as its first Louisiana location.

Holding company Uncommon Brands was formed in December 2023 after acquiring Fuego Tortilla Grill for an undisclosed amount. The restaurant chain currently has four locations, all in Texas.

Other items being considered Monday include:

Medical marijuana company Illera Holistic Healthcare’s plans to construct a 44,000-square-foot expansion to its existing facility on Plank Road near Stoneview Avenue. The expansion will necessitate the hiring of about 70 additional employees to go with the current workforce of 75. Illera CEO Lisa Gray hopes the construction project will be completed by the first quarter of 2026.

A rezoning for the Fleur de Lis property on Government Street for commercial alcoholic beverage sales. The pizza restaurant closed in the summer of 2022 , but TIEK BYDAY, a Mid-City architecture firm specializing in the restoration of historic buildings, filed the application with the Planning Commission. The restaurant was initially put up for sale in March 2023 with an asking price of $4.5 million before being lowered to $1.1 million last year.

View the full agenda.