Planning Commission to discuss expansion of Joor Road development

A residential development containing nearly 100 medium-density housing units is proposed for a growing area on Joor Road.

The Estate at Joor Place could contain 88 homes and nearly 2 acres of open space on the 10.62-acre tract, according to a Planning Commission application.

The Planning Commission will discuss the proposal at its November meeting.

The proposed housing is planned for a portion of the roughly 100-acre tract owned by CST Land Developers between the intersections of Joor and Prescott roads and Joor and Greenwell Street.

CST Land Developers purchased 150 acres of undeveloped land in Merrydale along Joor Road in 2023 with plans to build a multifamily apartment complex—The Reserve at Joor Place—and a senior-living facility—Morningside at Joor Place.

Tom Delahaye and CST Developers donated some 14 acres of the Joor Place site at the corner of Prescott and Joor roads for a new grocery store in February.