Proposed subdivision, near Highland and Bluebonnet, goes before Planning Commission

A developer who wants to create a subdivision on 12 acres near the intersection of Highland Road and Knox Hill Drive will bring his proposal before the Planning Commission at its March 16 meeting.

Called “Highland Bayou,” the proposed major, low density single-family residential subdivision would be south of Highland Road and west of Bluebonnet Boulevard.

The developer is identified as Bill Ball of Ball Investments Inc., according to the permit application filed last month by Chris Ferris of Ferris Engineering & Surveying LLC. Neither individual could be reached for comment before this morning’s deadline.

Each lot would comprise approximately 13,424 square feet, or some 0.31 acres, according to the permit application.

The item has been deferred twice: first, from the Jan. 21 agenda by the planning director, and then again from Feb. 17 by then-Councilwoman Barbara Freiberg.

A stormwater management plan and water quality impact study were both submitted for Highland Bayou. Because of the proposed subdivision’s proximity to Bayou Fountain, the developer requested a waiver on a drainage impact study, according to the application; however the study is identified as “submitted.” Check out the permit application.