Coffee shop chain’s first Louisiana location heads to Planning Commission

A plan to open Louisiana’s first Dutch Bros Coffee location, on West Lee Drive, is one of several items on tonight’s Planning Commission meeting agenda.

Dutch Bros is a fast-growing coffee chain founded in Grants Pass, Oregon. The proposed 950-square-foot coffee shop would be on the north side of West Lee Drive.

It would be a drive-thru-only location. The chain opened its 1,000th store last month in Florida.

Other items on the agenda include:

Ochsner Health’s final development plans to expand its medical health complex at The Grove near Interstate 10 between Bluebonnet Boulevard and Siegen Lane. The Planning Commission will review the hospital’s plans to add nearly 20,000 square feet of space. The plan includes adding four operating rooms, an MRI addition, retail, and renovating the fifth floor to create 30 additional exam and treatment rooms.

A proposed revision to site circulation and parking at the proposed Dunkin’ Donuts site on West Lee Drive near Burbank. The proposed plan adds 30 parking spots at the 5,845-square-foot development. The plans submitted to the Planning Commission last June proposed 37 parking spots.

