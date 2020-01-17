Pizza Art Wine coming to Ichiban Square

A pizzeria is coming to Ichiban Square, the 21,450-square-foot retail center at the corner of Essen Lane and Perkins Road.

The restaurant—called Pizza Art Wine—will feature traditional Italian fare, including brick oven-style pizzas, while also serving Italian wines and other alcohol.

It marks a new concept by Yilena Hernandez, an international fashion model and former LSU student who is building out a 1,473-square-foot space for the restaurant. Hernandez signed a five-year lease on the location, which is next to MoMo Tea.

“This tenant has traveled to eateries all over the world and can bring something new and necessary to the neighborhood,” says Carmen Austin, the shopping center’s leasing agent.

Pizza Art Wine reflects the kind of “unique and trendy” restaurants and retailers that Austin—an associate broker for Saurage Rotenberg Commercial Real Estate—says she and the landlord want to curate into the Ichiban Square tenant mix. Its addition will make the center 92% occupied, with one vacant space remaining.

The Italian restaurant is expected to open in the coming months, once the buildout is complete.

Besides MoMo Tea, other Ichiban Square food tenants include Blue Corn Tequila & Tacos, BurgerIM, Salad Station, Good Eats Kitchen, Smoothie King and The Jambalaya Shoppe.

