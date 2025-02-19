PitchBR returns with an added feature this year

Nexus Louisiana’s PitchBR competition returns Thursday, allowing the state’s entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas and compete for a cash prize.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Red Stick Social.

Nexus has partnered with Founder Institute this year for an open mic pitch night from 5 to 6 p.m. before PitchBR begins.

The open mic pitch night is designed for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to pitch their business ideas in a fast-paced, no-slide-deck format. Participants will have one minute to pitch their ideas, followed by a two-minute feedback session from a panel of experienced entrepreneurs and investors.

PitchBR offers local entrepreneurs a chance to boost their brand, gain public exposure, and win $1,000 in cash. Participants will pitch their product or technology to a panel of judges and receive feedback from prominent business consultants.

In addition to the prize money, pitchers will benefit from coaching, networking opportunities, and connections to resources such as professional services, donors and providers.

The competition is open to scalable early-stage companies based in Louisiana that have received less than $1 million in investments.

