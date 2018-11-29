Pinbloop Punchlist: A Baton Rouge company born out of the belief that ‘there’s got to be a better way’

Back in 2006, Jeff LaRosa and Baker Brooks couldn’t believe how long the $72 million renovation of the downtown Baton Rouge Hilton Hotel was taking.



LaRosa, representing the project’s architect, and Brooks, there on behalf of the general contractor, took two days walking through each floor of the 10-story hotel, logging deficiencies during the punch list phase, as Business Report details in a new feature.



The punch list—which notes every item that doesn’t conform to contract specifications—is a critical document, especially since the general contractor doesn’t get final payment until each item has been corrected. For many contractors, architects, engineers and developers, it’s a headache that lasts for a few weeks.



“We were like, ‘Man, we just spent months of our lives doing this one thing; wouldn’t it be cool if they made something that could do it for us?’” LaRosa says. “But the iPhone concept was so new, we didn’t even think about how that would happen. We just had this dream.”

Out of a decade of their discussions, hard work and building connections with the right people came Pinbloop Punchlist, a U.S. trademarked web and tablet application that simplifies the punch list phase of a construction project for everyone involved.

Read the full feature about how their app came to be. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com