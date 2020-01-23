Pier 1 Imports shuts down Perkins Road store

Pier 1 Imports is permanently closing its Perkins Road location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center in Baton Rouge.

The closure comes a couple of weeks after the home decor company announced it would close nearly half of its 942 stores as it struggles to compete with online sellers. Business Insider identified the Perkins store among six in Louisiana that are set to shut their doors. The other five are in Metairie, Slidell, Harvey, Houma and Monroe.

Local employees were notified two weeks ago of the store’s impending closure, though it’s still unknown what day Pier 1 will permanently close. Signs outside the store promote deep discounts at the liquidation sale, which an employee confirms is ongoing.

As of this afternoon’s deadline, there are no plans to shutter the other Pier 1 site in Baton Rouge at the Mall of Louisiana.

The closing marks the retail center’s second vacancy in recent months after the closure of Provisions on Perkins in November. The center also includes longtime tenants such as Trader Joe’s, Petco and Acme Oyster House.