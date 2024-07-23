Pickleball expands to Electric Depot

There’s a new place to dink—and soon to dine and drink—in Baton Rouge. Electric Pickle debuted six outdoor courts at Electric Depot and has plans to open an adjacent restaurant and bar by mid-November, 225 reports.

Electric Pickle aims to make pickleball more accessible to players in the Capital Region while also fostering both social and competitive aspects of the sport. The courts currently host open play on Saturdays for a small fee.

In the future, Electric Pickle will expand to offer memberships, lessons, clinics and tournaments. The restaurant and bar will offer a space for players to socialize post-match. Electric Pickle owner Mikayla Richard says she hopes to have the spaces fully operating or at least ready to host a big event in time for this year’s White Light Night on Nov. 22.

